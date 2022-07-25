Tyreek Hill Named the Most “Accurate” NFL Quarterback Game – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Joel Auerbach / Getty Images

Tyreek Hill is actively supporting his quarterback again.

Hill spoke on Monday’s edition of First Take and said Tua Tagovailoa is “the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.”

What else was he going to say? Hill is not going to beat up his new quarterback for everyone to see, that’s for sure.

At the same time, Tagovailoa still has a long way to go before numerous NFL experts agree with Hill’s assessment.

Tagovailoa hasn’t finished the season yet, completing 70% of his passes, and his career QB rating is just 88.1. His interception rate also doubled from 5 to 10 last season.

This season, he will have to prove that Hill is right, because the Dolphins are already ready to win. Outside of the Hill, Tagovailoa has Mike Gesicki, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Master and Chase Edmands as playmakers.

This is a crucial moment for Tagovailoa.