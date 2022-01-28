Types Of Poké Ball In Arceus Pokémon Legends: How Many Are There And How To Make Them

Pokémon: We review all types of Poké Balls in Arceus Pokémon Legends. The new ones, the ones we already knew and how to craft each one of them. Complete list. Pokémon Legends Arceus is here and it comes loaded with new features not only in terms of mechanics, but also in aspects that directly affect inventory and object management. Crafting is one of the biggest contributions of this installment: you have to make your objects; both medicinal and evolutionary and the Poké Ball. It is the latter that we are going to talk about here, about all the types of Poké Ball available and how to make them.

Poké Balls in Arceus Pokémon Legends: all types and resources needed

It should be noted that in order to make a certain type of Poké Ball, you need to raise your Investigator Rank in Team Galaxy. Thus, you will see that the more you advance in the adventure, the more types of Poké Ball you will have at your disposal.

But of course, if you don’t want to spend your savings on buying the Poké Balls (they appear in the Bazaar if you complete the secondary missions/Choi’s Requests), you will need to collect these items for each type of Poké Ball. Then, at the camp workbench you can craft them.

There are types that we had never seen in the saga, such as a specialized type for Flying-type species (they have a greater range), a novelty that brings freshness and we have loved it because of how dynamic it is to capture creatures in this game. We pass list:

pokeball

super ball

Ultra Ball

ball weight

Kilo Ball

Quintal Ball

feather ball

Wing Ball

air ball