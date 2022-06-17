Tyler Sanders is Dead: “9-1-1: Lone Star” Actor Dies at 18

Tyler Sanders, who appeared in such TV series as “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” has died. He was 18 years old.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a great future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask you to respect their privacy at this time, Sanders’ spokesman Pedro Tapia told Us Weekly on Friday, June 17, about his client’s shocking demise. “The cause of death is unknown and is currently under investigation.”

The actor died on Thursday, June 16, at his home in Los Angeles. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Sanders’ latest social media post gave a glimpse of a recent trip to Vail, Colorado, where he posed for photos in a suit. In the comments section, a relative replied: “He is a wonderful young man full of talents. I have always been proud to call him my nephew, and many in this world will really miss him. I regret that I did not publicly announce how sincerely proud I am of this young man. He is what I call a 5-star person. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️».

The Texas native, who started acting when he was 10 years old, starred in the films “JLW Academy”, “Rookie” and “Escape from the Pursuer”. After working on “Just Add Magic: The Mysterious City,” Sanders received an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Leo. According to his biography on IMDB, Sanders also worked with Leah Remini on a pilot project in 2017. He also has two projects called “The price we Pay” and “Shock!”.

On the eve of his death, the Reliant star talked about the time when he played Brian in the TV series 9-1-1: Lone Star. “Had a great time working on Lone Star 9-1-1! If you haven’t seen him live on Fox, episode 3.14 of “Impulse Control” is already out on Hulu!” he signed an Instagram selfie with the cast in April.

Sander also used his platform to reflect on his personal achievements. “These photos were taken one year apart,” he wrote along with a picture on Instagram before and after in November 2021. — Today, exactly a year ago, I decided to seriously engage in fitness. Even on the days when I didn’t want to, I stuck to it. I trained a lot and ate right. In these photos, the difference is 25 pounds.”