Tyler Holder Shares News About Surgery After Fractured Nose, Shoulder and Ribs

TikToker Tyler Holder informed fans after surgery after he broke his nose, shoulder and ribs in an off-road motorcycle accident.

25-year-old Tyler Holder is an influencer with more than 19 million subscribers on TikTok.

In November, the social media star uploaded an Instagram post showing him in hospital with a neck brace and blood on his face. In the caption he wrote: “Broke my nose, face, ribs and shoulder… how is Thanksgiving going?”

In the TikTok video, Tyler revealed that the injuries were the result of an off-road motorcycle accident, and shared footage from his life before and during his hospital stay in several posts.

@itstaylerholder We’ll be back soon don’t worry! Thank you for All the kind words ❤️ ♬ original sound – Tayler Holder

In one Instagram video with the caption “My dad isn’t too happy with this,” Tyler said: “Today is the operation, boys. I screwed up, Dad.”

His father in response commented: “If you were wearing a helmet, we wouldn’t be here.”

On November 25, Tyler recorded another video after the surgery to inform fans about the situation. The caption to his TikTok post read: “This is Tyler’s mom. Tyler wanted me to post this so you know he’s fine.”

“What’s going on, guys,” Tyler said. “I just wanted you guys to know that the surgery went pretty well, I think. I’m still in a lot of pain and I’m going a little crazy, but I love all of you guys and thank you for stopping by.”

@itstaylerholder It’s Tayler’s mom. Tayler wanted me to post this to let y’all know he is doing ok ♬ original sound – Tayler Holder

Fans and friends flooded the comment sections to Tyler’s messages with wishes for a speedy recovery, and even YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul joined in the comment: “Now we have the same noses.”

It’s unclear exactly how the accident happened and whether Tyler will need additional operations from now on, but the influencer continues to update fans with videos and posts on his Instagram and TikTok accounts.

