Tyler Cameron Sheds Light on Why He’s “Fighting” with Matt James’ Girlfriend Rachel Kirkconnell

Not all bromances remain the same. Tyler Cameron spoke about issues related to his friendship with Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell, admitting to Us Weekly that in recent months he has not spent so much time with the couple from the 25th season of “The Bachelor.”

“I think people think [Matt and I aren’t friends] because we’re just not in each other’s daily lives like we used to be,” Cameron, 29, told us exclusively while supporting the “Not Done Yet Marathon” Degree team after the San Francisco Marathon on Sunday, July 24. “I think it’s part of growing up. It’s part of getting into a relationship.”

While “Bachelor Nation” met 30-year-old James as Cameron’s best friend when the 15th season of “Bachelorette” aired in 2019— and watched James become the bachelor of the 25th season as a result-Cameron reminded us that they had been friends since 2012.

“We all have friends with whom they grow up, start dating their man, get married, go about their business, and you see him when you see him,” he explained.

Rumors about Cameron and James’ friendship were fueled when the author of “First Impressions” joked on the program “Watch what Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in May that 25-year-old Kirkconnell and his best friend have a “love-hate” relationship. The trio were often seen together when Cameron and James were still living together in New York last year.

“I was definitely going through my own shit. …We just have our own ways of conflict,” Cameron told us about his dynamic with Kirkconnell. “Sometimes I don’t like listening to people. And she’s strong, and she has a really good opinion about a lot of things. And sometimes I don’t want to hear it.”

The “Real Dirty Dancing” graduate explained that the Georgia native “always means well” and is a “really good person” who suits James well.

“They’re very happy, and I think we’re only fighting because we’re both passionate about what we believe in. But we also learned from each other, so that’s good,” he added. “I think they fit together. They make each other happy and support each other, and that’s important.”

While James and Kirkconnell were spending time in Miami, Cameron, for his part, returned to Jupiter, Florida, and met with Paige Lorenz. The author of the book “You Deserve Better” went to San Francisco over the weekend after working with the “Not Yet Ready for the Marathon” Degree team – Sagira Ahmed Norris, Michael Zampella and Ashley Zirkle.

“We had calls. I would tell them where I screwed up and also did well in marathons [I ran]. What to do and not bring it to this. And, probably, it helped, because all three finished! We are all finishers. It’s an amazing feat to run a marathon,” Cameron told Us. “And for what they went through — Sagira is struggling with multiple sclerosis, and Ashley donated a kidney, and she used the marathon as motivation to get up and get healthy again, move and recover. And Mike has a visual impairment, and he doesn’t stop.”

He concluded: “I think the message [about] “not done yet” is important and powerful. And if they can get through what they’ve been through, we can get through a lot.”