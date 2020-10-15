TXT’s Yeonjun conquers MOA with his bold makeover

The guys from TOMORROW X TOGETHER will soon be back on stage with the record material ‘Minisode1: Blue Hour’, the progress of the project has been revealed. Today, Yeonjun’s teaser has wowed MOA, what new style is the K-pop idol sporting?

MOA! Ready for TXT’s comeback? Everything is ready for the company group Big Hit Entertainment to present their musical production ‘Minisode1: Blue Hour’, an album that will be full of interesting songs.

The members of the K-pop band have been releasing shocking sneak peeks for their comeback, including videos and images that could showcase the group’s new concept.

There are 11 days until TXT’s comeback and a few hours ago, through the YouTube channel Big Hit Labels, the official teaser for Yeonjun was published, which represents the fourth video for ‘Blue Hour’. Choi Yeonjun’s makeover wowed netizens. What is the style of the ‘Crown’ singer?

TXT’S YEONJUN COWBOY LOOK HAS CAUSED A SENSATION BETWEEN MOA

Yeonjun’s teaser is 30 seconds long, for MOA it will remain an iconic moment for life. The clip begins with the intro characteristic of the company Big Hit Entertainment and in the background you can hear a funky melody.

TXT’s Yeonjun appears from his back in a dark place, the only thing that can be seen is the silhouette of his pink mullet, shortly after the idol turns around and the background lights up, showing a luminous carousel, to finish the scene, the dancer places a black hat. OMG!

The reactions of the fans were immediate, as they were surprised by the change of look of Yeonjun from TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the style of the interpreter of ‘PUMA’ is bold and reveals his most powerful side.



