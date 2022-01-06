TXT: Yeonjun launches her personal Instagram account with a new photo

Yeonjun joined Instagram to be more connected with MOA, this TXT member has already launched his new account with a photo that his followers loved.

Fans from all over the world can connect with their favorite idols through different social networks, whether they are special ones or the common ones that everyone uses on the internet, there is a way to be aware of everything that the members of our groups do K-Pop favorites.

Instagram is one of the most used platforms on the planet, a social network where fandoms often share photos and videos using hashtags to reach many more people; In this app we can find many Korean artists sharing their moments with fans.

Although MOA has filled the TXT hashtag on Instagram with photos and videos, the members of this idol group had not personally joined the social network, we could see them interact with their fans through Weverse, a special platform where we can find groups of the HYBE agency mainly.

But now, MOA will feel closer to Yeonjun from Tomorrow X Together, as the idol of this boy band joined IG to share more of himself with his fans, how can we find him?

YEONJUN FROM TXT ALREADY HAS AN OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT AND SO CONNECTED MORE WITH MOA

Yeonjun, a member of TXT has joined Instagram, now he has his personal account and will be able to connect more with MOA through this platform, we can find him with the @yawnzzn user and he has already shared the first photograph of him.

Yeon Jun already has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram, MOA is really supporting the idol on his new official account, and will surely share lots of photos for Tomorrow X Together fans.

YEONJUN BECOMES A TREND AFTER OPENING YOUR INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

In other social networks such as Twitter and Weibo, China’s special social network, in addition to searches, TXT’s Yeonjun has become a trend because he opened his account on Instagram; In addition to filling up with followers in record time, this is how this magnificent idol demonstrates his power.

Already follow Yeonjun on Instagram? Do not miss his updates, surely we can know more about the idol and all his activities through this social network.

In other TXT news, you can find out who the group’s maknae is, their beloved youngest member that everyone agrees.