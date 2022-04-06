TXT will release a new comeback in the coming days, all the details

After spending nine months without returning, TXT are back with new music that promises that you will enjoy each of their songs. You must have been waiting a long time for the release of the next album. No need to wait, since the boys are back. The waiting time is over.

If all this time you were a little sad because the K-Pop group was absent. It was for a reason because they are preparing this comeback that you will surely enjoy, we don’t know what will happen yet. You will most likely like each of the songs, as the band knows very well how to fit in.

So the waiting for the performers of the “Blue Hour” has come to an end, because they return earlier than you think, and they will definitely make you fall in love with every piece of music again. This is something that really excited their fans, as the band didn’t have a comeback for a comeback, but they came back.

TXT ANNOUNCES A NEW COMEBACK IN 2022

The media recently reported that the K-Pop group is preparing a comeback for its fans. This new album will be released in May, although in fact there is no exact date for this long-awaited release yet, currently the idols are preparing everything to make it perfect. So get your stuff ready.

Surely each of their new songs will hook you with its rhythm and originality, because the guys from TXT managed to fit into the musical taste of the audience. Their last albums were a complete success, they made us hum with their songs. We can’t wait for this new project to be revealed.

We would like to know more about the release date of this album, we only know that it is the month of May. We are looking forward to new updates to share with you. So follow the news in TXT for you. We will definitely like what comes next.

WHAT WAS THE LAST RETURN OF TOMORROW X TOGETHER?

TXT’s latest comeback is due to their album “The Chaos Chapter” FIGHT OR ESCAPE. New songs, because the band didn’t have songs in an alternative style with a rather rough appearance. So we are looking forward to the next project that the interpreters of “Anti-Romance” have.

This album includes great hits such as “LO$ER=LOVER”, “0X1=LOVESONG” and others. Surely you know more than one. Each song perfectly matches our taste. It made us hum, I could even say that some MOA might be related to the lyrics. What do you think?

We are looking forward to the next success of Tomorrow X Together due to the fact that they haven’t been back for the last nine months. This is definitely something we are not happy to find out and let you know about. If you want to know more about it, stay tuned.

At the moment, this is all we know about the return of TXT. We would like to know more, but unfortunately we don’t have more complete information. Follow the news. At Rex Nation, we’d like to talk to you about your latest K-Pop favorites.

