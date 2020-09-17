TXT Will Participate In Revitalizing The Comeback Series

TXT has been confirmed to enliven next October by holding their comeback.

According to Big Hit Entertainment on September 17, that TXT’s comeback will take place at the end of October, it is still unknown the exact date of the TXT comeback.

Previously, Big Hit Entertainment strongly hinted at TXT’s comeback promotion plans for 2020 in their company briefing video.

Moreover, according to an insider, TXT plans to return with a refreshing and youthful concept this time.

Meanwhile, the comeback and debut lineup in October will be enlivened by BLACKPINK, LOONA, TWICE, NCT, B1A4, Golden Child, Pentagon, Weki Meki, WEi, WINNER’s Song Min Ho, Lim Chang Jung, and others.

Look forward to the development of news from TXT’s comeback in the future.



