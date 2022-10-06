TXT, TWICE and IVE received Circle Million + NewJeans certificates, Girls’ Generation, THE BOYZ and BTS became platinum

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korean Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming.

On October 6, Circle Chart announced seven albums that have recently received album sales certificates! Circle Chart now certifies albums as platinum when they reach 250,000 sales, and albums sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

One million certificates were awarded to TXT’s summer album “The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE” in 2021, as well as the recently released albums “BETWEEN 1&2” by TWICE and “After LIKE” by IVE.

“BE AWARE” by THE BOYZ, “FOREVER 1” by Girls’ Generation and NewJeans’ self-titled debut EP “New Jeans” have now gone platinum with over 250,000 sales each. In addition, IVE’s “LOVE DIVE” went triple platinum.

In the streaming category, songs become platinum after they exceed 100 million listens. This month, two songs that have received this platinum streaming certificate are “Love Always Runs Away” by Lim Yong Un from the soundtrack of “Young Lady and Gentleman” and “Permission to Dance” by BTS.

Congratulations to all the artists!