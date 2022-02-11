TXT: This will happen to you if you find Yeonjun on the street

TXT fandom dreams of meeting their favorite group members on the street, what would it be like if you could see Yeonjun unexpectedly?

TXT is a world-renowned group that has quickly achieved great relevance within K-Pop, its fandom is getting bigger and bigger and extends internationally, giving even more recognition to the boy band.

The effort and work of the members of Tomorrow X Together has been well rewarded by MOA, their loyal fanbase who do not hesitate to show their love, support and admiration for the idol group, in addition to reaching more and more goals and new achievements for their group. fav

It could be difficult for the members of TXT not to be recognized on the street, mainly in Korea, the country of origin of the band and where there are many fans who enjoy their music, surely MOA would claim to be able to see one of them in person. your favorite idols.

What would it be like to find Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun on the street? The idol of the group revealed how his meetings with fans have been on several occasions, it would be something that you could also go through.

TXT’S YEONJUN CONFESSES WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF YOU FOUND HIM ON THE STREET

Yeonjun connected to VLive to spend some time with MOA, the TXT idol was talking with his fans about various topics; In the live broadcast, he said that if you see him on the street do not hesitate to greet him, in fact you can tell when someone recognizes him because they look him in the eye more than three times.

He says that there are those who shyly approach and greet him, but he asks MOA to be more confident and greet him normally, Yeonjun also said that he would invite them coffee if they are near a coffee shop and that he would not hesitate to take a photo with his fans, but they couldn’t share it on any social network, since they are forbidden to take photos with fans, but he would do it in secret, OMG.

YEONJUN’S FUN EXPERIENCE WITH MOA

Yeonjun recounted a little experience he had recently with his fans, he says he went to a store with a friend to buy Taehyun’s gift, so some fans approached timidly, but he asked them to do it with confidence, so they approached well and they bumped their fist, what seemed funny to the idol was that his admirer told him: ‘I will never wash my hand’, LOL.

We hope that MOA can meet Yeonjun sometime, he seems quite laid back and obviously she will be happy to share time with her fans as long as they are respectful, it’s just great.