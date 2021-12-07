TXT, SEVENTEEN, Justin Bieber, and more to perform at HYBE’s New Era concert

We are about to celebrate the New Year, so the concerts to say goodbye to 2021 will get quite promising, including a special one for K-pop fans with guests like TXT, SEVENTEEN and incidentally, Justin Bieber, since HYBE announced a show with some of their biggest artists.

This is the New Era event, which has the perfect name to welcome 2022 with live music from the talents of the promoter who is also in charge of managing BTS.

This concert will be held by WeVerse Con 2022 on December 31, just in time to celebrate a new era in our lives, accompanied by the best of pop.

Guests include BUMZU, ENHYPEN, Dvwn, Justin Bieber, TXT, SEVENTEEN (without Jun and The8), Lee Hyun, and fromis_9; The show will take place on the 31st from 9 p.m. in South Korea, so you must take into account the difference in time of the place where you are.

Tickets for New Era will be available on December 9 along with prices and can be purchased through the WeVerse Show to connect to the live broadcast.