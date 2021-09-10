TXT Releases a Warm MV For The New Version of 0X1=LOVESONG

TXT released a new version of ‘0X1 = LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ and their MV were with a new concept. ‘Freeze’ represented a great success for TXT, and the song ‘0X1 = LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ was quite popular, giving the band wins and more recognition; so this time they have delighted us with a new version of this track.

TXT has not stopped working or excited MOA and although their fans may not have been able to save these months, they are very happy for all the releases of their favorite K-Pop group ; since ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ , the singers have not stopped working.

Later, Tomorrow X Together released the repackage of ‘Freeze’ calling it ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape’ in which they included new songs and versions of the existing ones in ‘Freeze’, demonstrating how well idols can adapt to new concepts. and ways to make your own songs.

And although a new MV was perhaps not expected , the idols have indulged MOA not only with a version that we can listen to, but also see in the new video.

TXT RELEASES NEW MUSIC VIDEO FOR WARMER VERSION OF ‘0X1 = LOVESONG (I KNOW I LOVE YOU)’

TXT collaborated with MOD SUN ‘ to release a new version of ‘ 0X1 = LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) ‘ , which is a bit calmer and warmer than the original , idols let us see more of their amazing vocals and with a hip-hop beat that also appears in this new version.

Did you like this new version of the TXT track ? There is no doubt that the group shows great versatility with this MV and song, adapting their own compositions to new rhythms and types of music but that they are still as good as the original.

In other TXT news , Soobin is a huge fan of BTS, did you know? The TXT leader has one of Bantgtan’s idols as a role model.