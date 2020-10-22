TXT previews Minisode 1: Blue Hour, their new album

The guys from TXT will be coming back with a new mini album and they let fans hear what Minisode 1: Blue Hour will sound like.

Tomorrow X Together’s comeback is very close, the idols from Big Hit Entertainment have shared some teasers for this musical release and have already revealed how the songs that will be part of the mini album Minisode 1: Blue Hour sound like, we will tell you all the details.

TXT will return with a colorful concept that will show us a new facet of singers within the K-Pop industry, can you imagine what the sound created by idols will be like for this comeback?

THIS IS LISTENING MINISODE 1: BLUE HOUR BY TXT

The YouTube account of Big Hit Labels shared a video where we listen to the melody of Wishlist, Ghosting and the rest of the songs that will be part of the record material.

The video shows just a first look at how all the new songs will sound like, but it also reveals more about the concept that the guys from TXT will be introducing.

At the beginning of this medley with music teasers, we see the members in a colorful room, then on stages with images of the sky and enchanting sunsets, an amusement park, and a final clip where the boys take a tour as they walk on the grass.

The release of this album is scheduled for October 26 and the excitement of TXT fans increases every moment with the teasers and previews published by the group.

