TXT on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Date and Times

TXT members of the band TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be the musical guests of the American program hosted by Stephen Corden.

When will TXT be featured on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert? The Big Hit idols will be part of a special musical performance on the #LateShowMeMusic series. Know the date and times.

2021 represented a great year for all the singers and rappers of TXT , who performed their comebacks with great impact in the music industry of South Korea and the rest of the world, especially in the United States.

Now, near the end of the year, MOA will have new opportunities to enjoy the talents of K-Pop stars as their next musical performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert .

In the official TOMORROW X TOGETHER social networks, it was revealed that the band will be present in one of the following emotions of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, being special guests of the series of shows #LateShowMeMusic. When will you be able to see the program and what is the schedule in your country?

ALL ABOUT TXT’S PERFORMANCE ON THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

TV presenter Stephen Colbert will host Huening Kai, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, and Taehyun of TXT on September 18 at 4 am on schedule South Korea, it is expected to have musical performance and an interview.

LATIN AMERICA AND SPAIN SCHEDULES TO SEE TXT ON THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

September 17 :

1:00 PM Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Belize.

2:00 PM Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru and Mexico.

3:00 PM Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Cuba and Paraguay.

4:00 PM Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

9:00 PM Spain.