TXT is the fastest band on Billboard and catches up with BTS and BLACKPINK

TXT idols are proving their relevance on the world’s top music charts. Although TXT is a young band, they are breaking records and approaching the biggest of K-Pop, on Billboard, one of the most important music charts, they shine brightly and reach bands that have been in the industry much longer.

Tomorrow X Together has gained great relevance very quickly, the idols of the group have advanced their way through music by leaps and bounds, and today they have a very large and global fandom that every day shows more and more their love, support, and admiration for the young members of this K-Pop group.

The triumph of TXT can be measured thanks to their listeners on Spotify, followers on social networks, sales, among other statistics that show us how much they have managed to achieve in a short time, being probably the most important band in the fourth generation and dominating the world with amazing songs that MOA ca n’t stop listening to.

And thanks to the support of its fanbase, TXT is reaching goals and achievements quickly, today they are placed on Billboard, one of the most important lists in the world, which other bands had much more trouble reaching.

TXT ENTERS THE TOP 10 OF THE BILLBOARD 200 FOR THE SECOND TIME REACHING THE RECORD OF BTS AND BLACKPINK

TXT became the third band to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for the second time, previously this had only been achieved by BTS and BLACKPINK, so Tomorrow X Together is one of the few bands to achieve this achievement and demonstrate their global dominance.

Thanks to the sales of ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE’ , TXT is positioned at # 8 on the Billboard 200, the support of MOA has been unconditional in this comeback and the idols can boast of a great fanbase that does not stop supporting them and enjoy your music.