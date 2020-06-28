TXT explores their inner world in Eternally, New MV

TXT presented the official MV for their song ‘Eternally’, a clip full of theories. Find out all the details of TXT’s new MV, ‘Eternally’.

TXT released their most recent album ‘The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY’ on May 18 of this year, Hueningkai, Soobin, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and Taehyun promoted with the title track of the album ‘ Can’t You See Me?’.

The MV for ‘Can’t You See Me?’ It was released on YouTube , on the Big Hit Labels channel , so far the official clip has more than 22 million views and more than 2 million likes.

To surprise all his fans, Tomorrow x Togethe r also released the video for ‘ PUMA ‘, a different clip where the members of the K-pop group demonstrated the versatility of sounds and styles. The MV of ‘ PUMA ‘, so far has 12 million views.

Now, the boys of the group presented today the intriguing video of the song ‘ Eternally ‘, a clip of more than 19 minutes long , where the 5 TXT idols experience their inner world.

In the video for the song ‘ Eternally’, Hueningkai, Soobin, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and Taehyun live a moment of reflection and their fears are present. What do you think of the new Tomorrow x Together music video ?

¿se dan cuenta de la gran versátil que se cargan nuestros niños? Eternally tuvo un MV con tantas emociones y simbolismos… una gran producción. Sin duda txt no deja de sorprenderme. STAN TXT, STAN ARTE #Eternally pic.twitter.com/QHarlbqIOP — 𖧵 llorando por eternally ˎˊ˗ (@itzbunnybin) June 28, 2020

MOA created the hashtag #Eternally to show the group their support, with several messages talking about various theories of the new TXT MV , some details and especially what feelings they experienced when they saw the clip.

So far the official MV for ‘Eternally’ has more than 475 million views and 508 likes, plus MOA showed all their affection in the comment box , making this TXT clip epic.

Check out the official MV of ‘Eternally’ from TXT:

If you want to enjoy more of the music of TXT , you do not lose you: The tracklist of The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY, the rookie group Big Hit Entertainment put a lot of rhythm and interesting concepts in this comeback.



