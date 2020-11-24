TXT estrena Your Light, OST del drama Live On

TOMORROW x TOGETHER released ‘Your Light’, OST track of the drama ‘Live On’, the idols of Big Hit Entertainment worked hard to perform a sweet and romantic melody. Discover all the details.

The TXT members had a 2020 full of surprises for MOA, who enjoyed new songs and fun activities alongside their favorite singers and rappers. Now the CROWN performers are part of a drama.

Drama OSTs are important to give more magic to a scene, no matter if it is love, betrayal or action, all feelings fit within a song. The Sobin-led K-pop band made their drama debut with the song ‘Your Light’.

‘Your Light’ is part of the official soundtrack for the K-drama ‘Live On’, a JTBC television production starring Jung Da Bin, Hwang Min Hyun, Noh Jong Hyun, Yang Hye Ji, Yeon Woo and Choi Byung Chan.

Through the YouTube platform, the official MV of the OST ‘Your Light’ was published, where the protagonists of ‘Live On’ appeared and showed their great chemistry. Listen to the new TXT song.

MEANING AND LYRICS OF THE OST ‘YOUR LIGHT’ BY TXT

The first OST of the group TOMORROW x TOGETHER reflects the freshness, the power and the beautiful feelings that the young students of ‘Live On’ keep in their hearts. In the official video of the track the main characters of the series appeared.

The lyrics are about the concerns people have when they think of love, an excerpt from ‘Your Light’ says:

Do what you want, in the eyes of the beast I choose to be its new target, you can feel the rejection, will you get stuck just because others say so?

MOA reacted with a lot of love, netizens posted thousands of messages for TXT, some were very proud that the idols were part of such an important project and their debut as collaborators of an OST.

A few weeks ago, the 5-boy band released the official video for We Lost The Summer, a lively song that shows the true colors of TOMORROW x TOGETHER.



