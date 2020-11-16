TXT debuta en Billboard 200 con Minisode 1: Blue Hour

The premiere of Minisode 1: Blue Hour brought great emotions to fans, who supported TXT’s album by making it the Billboard 200 chart.

From the moment of their debut, the members of TXT showed their great potential on stage and managed to captivate the audience, beginning to strengthen a fandom that has brought them great achievements. With the release of their latest mini album, the popularity of these idols was demonstrated, as they shone on various music charts, including the Billboard charts.

The song to promote this record material was Blue Hour, but TXT also released a music video for We Lost The Summer. These were just two of the songs that captured the attention of the MOAs, but the entire album surprised with incredible results.

TXT SHINES ON CHARTS AROUND THE WORLD, INCLUDING BILLBOARD

With the release of this album, TXT managed to position itself within the Billboard 200 music chart, reaching number 26 on the list. Fans celebrated this success of the Big Hit Entertainment idols by sending messages of pride and admiration through social media.

This was not the only chart that featured Tomorrow X Together, as Minisode 1: Blue Hour also achieved incredible results on the Oricon charts, iTunes charts, Gaon, sales on Hanteo, Amazon and many more sites, highlighting within several categories in each.

