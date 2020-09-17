TXT announced their comeback, will they have a full album

The members of TXT will surprise us with a new era in their careers at the group’s next comeback. Just over a year after their debut, TXT has shown us the broad abilities of the group’s members, which is why their new projects fill us with emotion, especially when it comes to a comeback.

When will we hear new music from these idols? Tomorrow X Together’s comeback is coming sooner than you might imagine, below are all the details.

Recently, it was reported that Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai, members of TXT, were preparing for a new comeback, however, there was still no official statement from Big Hit Entertainment.

It was a matter of time before the company gave a response to said news and confirmed that the youngest group under the Big Hit Entertainment label is already working on the final details of their next musical release.

According to reports, TXT’s comeback will take place at the end of October, returning with big surprises for fans around the world.

Can you imagine what concept they will present as part of this new era for the group? Some fans hope that this new release will be a full album for the group, little by little details for this comeback will be revealed and we will tell you more about them.

In the meantime, get ready and save your energy to fully support TXT’s comeback!

