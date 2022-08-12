Two years after his divorce from Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler commented on the rumors of infidelity and called the public complaints of the former “ridiculous”

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari decided to end their marriage more than two years ago, and since then there have been many opinions about what went wrong. The fraud allegations followed the former NFL quarterback after Cavallari’s combative divorce papers pointed to “inappropriate marital behavior,” and Very Cavallari viewers at the time had several malicious comments about not being surprised by the split. The host of the Back to the Beach podcast recently talked about her relationship again, prompting her ex’s response that her complaints were “ridiculous.”

Kristin Cavallari took part in the podcast Call Her Daddy, where she talked about the end of her relationship with Jay Cutler, which ended in 2020 after seven years of marriage and 10 years of living together. Although she said “nothing serious happened at the end,” she called their marriage “toxic,” and the retired quarterback said on the Sofia with F (opens in new tab) podcast that he doesn’t know why they still need to share these thoughts publicly two years later. Cutler said:

Why are we having these conversations in public? I mean, why are we doing this? It’s comical. It doesn’t make sense. No, I don’t care what has changed. What happened happened, and now we need to talk about it right now, and it’s like, “Come on, man, let’s just… we’re done.”

Jay Cutler refused to “go down this road”, not wanting to take their rubbish out of the hut for the sake of three children. He said that at some point they will read about these comments and questions will arise, and he does not understand why it is still being raised. Kristin Cavallari also mentioned their children when talking about marriage, saying that their eldest daughter is now Googling their names, so she needs to be careful with what she says.

Accusations of infidelity haunted the couple even before they broke up. In the third season of Kristin Cavallari’s reality show Very Cavallari, she openly discussed rumors that Jay Cutler cheated on his former best friend Kelly Henderson. Despite the fact that infidelity is not specifically mentioned in the divorce statements of The Hills actress, Cutler again denied the rumors, saying in a podcast:

No, I’ve never cheated. I think she fell out of love, or it was toxic, I mean, depends on the day, I think. I’m not sure what she said, and I honestly don’t care what she said. As I said, two and a half years have passed. We’re done. And I’m sure there will be a rebuttal to that, so stay tuned.

The former Chicago bear may not want to directly scold his ex-wife, but his dissatisfaction with the situation is more than evident in his cheeky comment “stay tuned” and others. Both sides clearly have their three children in mind, but it doesn’t seem like they agree that it’s best to leave just between the two of them.

The two weren’t always at odds during their breakup, to be sure. Kristin Cavallari revealed that they actually dated again after the divorce, as she said that their separation was not due to the fact that they no longer love each other. In the end, the date proved again that they had made the right decision by breaking up, and were not going to be together for a long time. I hope they can come to a sufficient understanding to continue doing what is best for their children. And now we are waiting for any refutations…