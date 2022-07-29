Two-time Major Champion leaves PGA Tour for LIV Golf: Fan reaction

Two—time major champion Bubba Watson is the latest big name to join the LIV Golf series.

The Saudi-backed invitation announced the addition of the 43-year-old golfer on Friday.

“Welcome to LIV Golf @bubbawatson,” the series’ official Twitter account wrote.

There are rumors that Watson could be an addition to the LIV Golf for quite some time.

The 12-time PGA Tour winner, who is currently recovering from a meniscus tear, also made an official statement.

“I couldn’t take this step without acknowledging that I am forever grateful for the opportunities provided to me during the PGA Tour and for any friendships I have made along the way,” Watson said.

The golf world reacted to the news on Twitter.

“Another injured person after this Big Name joins the retirement tour. #LIV poses a bigger threat to the Seniors Tour than to the PGA Tour!” one fan wrote.

“Another one bites the dust,” one added.

“No decent person has joined LIV,” said another.

Watson was out of action due to a meniscus tear after the PGA Championship. He will join LIV Golf at the next tournament in Boston as a non-playing team captain.

The monetary details of Watson’s contract with LIV have not yet been announced.