Two Teenagers From Liverpool, Who Have Played 7 Matches in Total, Are Considered “The Best Players”.

Liverpool’s youth path is unparalleled and has honed the talent of a generation of players, and this trend will continue in the future. And James Milner chose two to watch.

Jurgen Klopp adheres to the saying that if you are good enough, you are old enough, and the Reds have witnessed this with the example of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott — to name just a few.

And there are new talents coming off the assembly line who have been given their chances, they communicate with the first team and get their chances on the field.

This season alone, Klopp has handed out five debuts to young players, including Stefan Baisetic and Bobby Clarke, two players who Milner believes will become “the best players.”

They have played seven matches together so far and were part of Liverpool’s recent training camp in Dubai, and both took the chance to impress in midfield.

Incredibly, Milner played with Clark’s father, Lee, at Newcastle in 2005 — 17 years before he played alongside Bobby against Bournemouth in August. Talk about longevity.

In a conversation about golf and darts with former goalkeeper Ben Foster on Amazon Prime, Milner talked about the young Reds, who, in his opinion, are capable of success, since he made his debut at the age of 16 for Leeds.

“A few years ago we had Woody [Ben Woodburn] who scored so early and it was weird because it was against Leeds,” Milner explained.

“Alan Smith before me at Leeds scored with his first touch at the Cop end at Liverpool, so it was a pretty strange moment.

“Then obviously Trent came in and did what he did.

“At the moment we have a young guy Stefan [Bajcetic], a midfielder who performed very well and came out in several games.

“We have Bobby Clark, I played with his father. Eighteen years ago I came off the bench with Lee Clark at Newcastle, and this year I came off the bench with his son!

“What makes you not feel old at all…

“All young guys are different. You want these guys to be comfortable coming in and playing their best football.

“Harvey [Elliott], you forget how young he is, and Fabio Carvalho are still young guys, great abilities.

“They’re all going to be the best players for sure.”

Both Baysetic, who has five matches for the senior team, and Clarke, who has played two, have a good chance of playing against Man City on Thursday, and they will be full of confidence having achieved success in Dubai.

“Over these 10-11 days, especially the children, everyone has made a real step forward,” Klopp said of the club’s youth after a warm—weather training camp during the World Cup break.