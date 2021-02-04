Two surprise phones from Oppo: F19 and F19 Pro

According to the report of the digital research company 91mobiles; Oppo will introduce the F19 and F19 Pro models in March. The F19 series will be the continuation of the F17 series, which started to be sold in September 2020. Oppo will introduce this new phone in India next month. The report did not include any details about the F19 and F19 Pro features.

Oppo plans to release the F21 series after the F19 series this year. According to the report, the F21 series will be published in the second half of 2021. It is still a matter of curiosity whether the F19 and F21 models, which are expected to be introduced in March, will go on sale in some countries.

What were the features of the Oppo F17?

The Oppo F17, which was launched with the Android 10 operating system, had a 6.44 inch Super AMOLED display. Also Oppo F17; It was released in 64GB, 128GB internal memory and 4GB, 6GB, 8GB RAM options. The main camera and front camera of the phone was 16MP, while the battery was 4015 mAh.

