Two raccoons enter a bank in California

Animal rescuers in California had to pay a visit to a bank to scare off “suspicious masked bandits.” It was about two raccoons.

The Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA said staff responded to a call from a Chase Bank branch in Redwood City. The notice was given by a bank customer who saw the animals through a window while using an ATM outside the building.

“It is not every day that an animal organization is called in to deal with a bank robbery, but since the bank robbers were feral masked bandits, we were the only ones who could fix it,” said PHS / SPCA spokesperson Buffy Martin Tarbox , it’s a statement.

She also added that the raccoons were reluctant to leave.

“The bank managers let our rescue personnel in, and after about 10 minutes of chasing the raccoons around the bank, we were finally able to chase them out. Apparently they didn’t want to get out of the bank, ”he said.

PHS / SPCA staff conducted a brief investigation to determine how the animals entered the building.

“There were muddy footprints on a tree outside the bench, so we suspect the raccoons climbed up the tree to the roof of the bench, and then somehow managed to crawl through the air ducts and fell through the roof tiles of the ceiling to floor of the bank, ”Tarbox said.

“There were several broken roof tiles, and the raccoons had knocked over papers and even a computer. Fortunately, the raccoons were not injured during their morning getaway and, to our knowledge, they did not escape with money ”, clarified the animal protection association.



