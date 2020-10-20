Two Point Hospital, new DLC for Portuguese

Two Point Hospital, the fun hospital simulator launched by SEGA for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, today announced some cool news that will make your fans happy!

As of October 20, the Steam version will gain the long-awaited support for Brazilian Portuguese, making its gameplay more accessible than ever. It has also been confirmed that console editions will be located in the future, but unfortunately, a concrete date has not yet been announced.

The 20th also marks the arrival of Cultural Shock, the game’s fifth DLC, focused on an artistic crisis that takes over Two Point County and bringing a lot of movie stars, cultural festivals and the best of luxurious life to the game. There will be 36 new diseases to treat, the largest number ever seen in a simulator DLC, 34 new items, three new healing machines and three new places.

What did you think of the news? Will you discover or revisit Two Point Hospital in Portuguese? Leave your comment below!



