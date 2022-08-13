Two Point Campus: how to train staff

It’s far better to train staff in Two Point Campus than it is to fire them and hire new members. Existing employees accumulate experience points, which levels up the campus faster than a brand new professor. So unless the educator has some particularly nasty traits, stick with them.

The natural issue here is that a level one educator is a borderline liability. Students will be lucky to get a C. This same line of thinking goes for assistants and janitors as well. It’s time to get the most out of the staff in Two Point Campus.

Training An Employee

First, players will have to build the Training Room. This is a pricy room and just one Training Pod costs a tidy sum. Larger campuses will want at least three of these pods but just one room should suffice. Although it can be frightening to take out a loan, this is the right time to do it, the training pays for itself and then some.

After the room is built, select the room and choose “Start Training.” From there, select any employee and either choose a new skill or upgrade an existing qualification. The employee, at their next opportunity, will head to the pod and, after some time, will leave the pod with an extra level to the chosen qualification.

Best Practices

After the Training Room is constructed, it should never have an empty queue. Training the staff is free after the initial investment into the tech. To make the process quicker, have a janitor trained in mechanics upgrade the machines as high as possible (increase this maximum amount at a Research Lab). This speeds up the training process.

When upgrading, don’t select a specific pod. Otherwise, the employee will try to use that exact pod instead of the next one available. Finally, rotate between upgrading professors, janitors, and assistants. The campus gets into some real trouble when all their professors disappear at the same time or filthy when the janitors have all disappeared.

Two Point Campus is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.