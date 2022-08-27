Two Point Campus: how to manage finances effectively

There is only one known way to lose on the Two Point campus: to be left without cash. If the monthly income falls below a certain threshold, the card forces the player to restart. It may seem easy, but on more complex maps, getting into a death spiral is pretty easy.

In some cases, it is impossible to restore. Lay off all staff to try to cut costs, and students will be kicked out. The worse the grades, the less money. Those who want to be business savvy in their investments will be well rewarded with plenty of cash on the Two Point campus.

Remember about special cards

Some cards do not have traditional financial mechanisms. So this should be covered in this guide. Upper Etching requires students to upgrade before receiving one-time payments. Overcoming the tipping point requires understanding that money is distributed on the basis of happiness, and not ordinary learning and experience.

These two cards can still benefit from some wisdom here. Just remember that they have different rules and they need to be treated differently. The same tactic does not work for every card, be aware of the situation.

Start small

One of the easiest ways to lose is right away. Players immediately upgrade a handful of their rooms to the tenth prestige level, hire the best teachers, hire a lot of cleaners to keep the campus clean, and they have no money for anything else.

Since larger classes pay more, the weakest income will always be at the beginning of the game. Do not provide more staff than required. In four years, there will be a rush of students splurging on money. Start slowly and work up to this point.

Superior rooms

Upgraded rooms provide more benefits to those who use them. In learning situations, this means higher grades and faster level increases. For dormitories, this will reduce the time students spend sleeping. Why is raising the level of students so important?

Students pay based on experience, not just for tuition. As they gain levels, they will pay more money. The sparkle of these rooms will make students happy, healthy and help them learn faster and level up. This directly means more money.

Train staff

There is understandable indecision about the level of employees. However, after the employees are trained, they will demand a salary increase. But that’s not how a good investor should think about the problem. Looking at math, learning almost always pays off.

For example, a teacher with the tenth level of teaching will require several hundred dollars more than a teacher with the first level. But students will pay thousands extra per class at additional levels. Fast and trained cleaners allow players to hire fewer cleaners.

Continuous marketing campaigns

One of the easiest ways to get more money is to attract more students. Marketing campaigns, of course, cost money, but each campaign brings a wave of new students. The campaign can be carried out several times a year, and each of them brings more children paying for tuition.

This requires a full-time employee working on the project and the costs of the campaigns themselves, but as a result, the salary is not even close. If the course is designed for four years, these new students will shell out a lot of money every month for a long time.

Hardware upgrade

One of the easiest ways to get students to learn faster is to improve classes. Each lecture hall has a chair that can be improved twice. Like the advice to increase the prestige of each room, it has the same effect.

In addition to the equipment in classrooms and lecture halls, in areas such as medical offices, there are Omni-Cure devices that can also be upgraded twice. The less time students spend patching wounds, the better. Keep them in good condition when they break down, and watch the money pour in like a river.

Reduce food costs

Food from vending machines may seem uninteresting or very useful, but at least it pays for itself. Add about four of them for every fifty or so students, and the children will be sated and remain full of snacks. There is wisdom in avoiding healthier options.

Kiosks require full-time employees who usually do not cover the cost of the food they sell. If the health does not deteriorate, there is no good reason to have them around. Here’s a good tip: find students who have personal goals of visiting a particular kiosk, in fact, not necessarily eating from that kiosk. Build a structure, but leave it unattended, they will visit it and fulfill the requirement.

Choose longer courses

When choosing a new course, each of them will have time to complete the list. Most of them last from two to three years, while one (General Knowledge) requires only one year, and the other (School of Thought) requires a full four years. For most money, longer courses are better.