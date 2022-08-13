Two Point Campus: how to find a student’s personal goals

“A campus with two points”. Generally speaking, a pop-up warning appears on the right side, then gamers achieve this goal by buying an item and placing it in the world.

RELATED: The Best Real-life Simulation Games according to Metacritic

But on more complex maps, players will suddenly notice that some students are not achieving these personal goals, despite the fact that they have the necessary items. This is what distinguishes experts from amateurs, and those who have won the Two-Point Campus should be familiar with this process.

Finding Student Goals

There are two ways to find a student’s goals. When there are fewer people on campus, players will probably be able to identify a lagging student. Choose a person. A menu will open on the right. The middle tab tells you what personal goals the student has, if any.

RELATED: The best free Steam Simulation games

Trying to find a student later in the game can be like looking for a needle in a haystack. Instead, go to the list of students in the lower right corner and scroll down the list of classes. If the student is just too problematic, it might be time to expel him to save the rest of the class.

How to get students to achieve their goals

Later in the game, students will often not be able to complete their tasks and get upset, despite the fact that they seem to have all the possibilities. Sometimes it’s as simple as moving an object (for example, a student can’t see a poster in the staff room). But the game issues a warning about this situation.

Most often, the item is too far away. Pause and inspect the student’s surroundings. If the recreation room is located at the other end of the campus and a person has a goal to get there, he will not have time to get there between classes and studies. Make the person closer and more accessible.

Two Point Campus is now available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.