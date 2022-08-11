Two Point Campus: how to exclude a student (and when to do it)

Sometimes it’s just impossible to save a student on campus Two Points. They just tend to be lazy, inattentive, idle and fail. Possessing an unpleasant combination of traits, they pull their classmates and employees along with them.

link: The magic course at the Two Points campus looks like Hogwarts

With the help of serious micromanagement, these offenders can be saved, but is it necessary to do this? “Two Points.” This can be crucial for getting certain achievements.

How to exclude a student

There are two ways to give a student an axe. The first is feasible only when the campus is very small and manageable. When you catch the perpetrators of bad behavior that cannot have any tolerance, select them and click the trash button on the right side of the screen.

RELATED: The best games set in Rural towns

The next option is more suitable for a large campus. Select the student menu, click on the name of the problem child, after which the same hint will appear on the right with the basket. As before, confirm this choice to remove them from the campus.

Why and when to expel a student

Getting rid of bad students can make the game much more fun, on par with the best modern simulation games. However, even gamers who want every child to get a college degree will have a reason to exclude certain children. Keep in mind that the excluded student is really counted as failures and dropouts at graduation, so this will give less than 100% of the graduating class.

There shouldn’t be more than a couple of repairmen on each card to earn money. Their hands are already busy, children litter and those who do not follow hygiene create additional problems for the janitors. In addition to monetary reasons, sometimes there is a specific goal, for example, to have a 65% happiness rating. If you’re sitting at 63% or 63%, upload a student who has dedicated himself to sadness.

Two Point Campus is now available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.