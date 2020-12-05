Two of these characters could end up together next season

Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper, commonly referred to as “Beronica” among fans, have been friends since Veronica moved to Riverdale. The history of her family complicated her relationship with some people in the village, however, these girls always supported each other.

That includes when Betty tried out for the cheerleading squad against the captain, Cheryl Blossom. Of course, Cheryl didn’t like this fresh meat, even though Veronica brought a lot of cheek to her audition. It wasn’t until Veronica grabbed Betty and kissed her that she really got Cheryl’s attention.

This moment also caught the attention of many viewers. Did Betty and Veronica like each other? According to one of the actresses behind one of these characters, it was not a romantic kiss, even though the job was done.

Do Betty and Veronica ever hang out on Riverdale?

No, these two characters are just best friends. During an interview, actress Camila Mendes shared her thoughts on both characters and their sexuality. Veronica even explicitly stated her identity, but she could be bisexual, according to the actress.

“I mean, that moment, I don’t think it was supposed to be romantic,” Mendes said. “I think it was a way to get Cheryl’s attention, you know? Veronica is a manipulative person. She just wanted to control the situation. ”

“But with that said, I think it would be impossible for her to be bisexual and maybe she is,” he continued. “Maybe that’s something that could be explored one day. It is not something we have really decided. But if that’s the case, why not? ”

On the other hand, there are many deaths and murders in Riverdale, but there is also much love. Cheryl and Toni have been constantly in love, while Archie briefly dated Betty before Jughead dated Betty, Veronica later dated Archie. Also, Kevin and Moose dated after flirting.

Similarly, Betty and Veronica never had a love story within Archie comic canon, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a romance is out of the question. Fans are waiting for the fifth season, which has a release date sometime during 2021 presumably, these characters will go on new adventures thanks to this Netflix original drama series and its next season.



