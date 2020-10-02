Two new wireless headphones coming from Realme

Fully wireless headphones are among the most popular accessories right now. Depending on this interest, the options offered to users are also increasing. Realme, which entered the completely wireless headphone market with Buds Air last December, is now preparing to introduce a new product to its users. The new headset, named Realme Buds Air Pro, will become official on October 7 with another headset called Buds Wireless Pro.

Some of the features of Realme Buds Air Pro are already known. Buds Air Pro, which has an in-ear design, has features such as adjustable ear tips and active noise cancellation. The special 94ms low latency mode is also among the features of the headset.

Along with Buds Air Pro, another wireless headset called Buds Wireless Pro will appear. Buds Wireless Pro’s headphone knobs are connected by a cable running around the neck.

Buds Wireless Pro was recently spotted on NCC’s recordings. These recordings revealed the design of the headset and its charging via the USB-C port. Realme has now announced that its new headset will feature active noise canceling. High resolution audio and Sony LDAC support are also among the features offered in the headset.

All details about both Realme Buds Air Pro and Wireless Buds Pro will be shared at the event to be held on October 7.



