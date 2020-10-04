Two new Nokia smart televisions based on Android 9!

Nokia signed smart television models continue to become widespread. It was learned that the 155-year-old technology company is working on 2 new televisions, 32 inch and 50 inch.

It was reported that these devices were deemed worthy of the BIS certificate. Having achieved the results expected from TV models such as 43 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches, Nokia launched its product named Android TV Box last August. What are the plans of the Finnish firm?

Nokia re-rolled up its sleeves for smart TV models

The smart TV with a screen size of 32 inches will feature Full HD technology. This product will be Nokia’s most affordable TV. Because his selling price will be $ 300 if no change is made.

Speakers manufactured by Onkyo will accompany this model. Nokia generally prefers the JBL brand in this regard, but users expect a different experience this time. It was claimed that the 50-inch model will use JBL signed speakers.

Dolby Audio, DTS TruSurround and smart dimming will also be among the technologies that support the 50-inch model. Finally, it was announced that Google Assistant will find its place in this product.

Equipped with functional technologies, the sales price of this product will be $ 504. Unfortunately, there is not enough information available for the 32-inch model. It was announced that these two will be introduced on October 6, 2020. The trio of Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Netflix are said to be pre-installed on these televisions.



