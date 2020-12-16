Two New Mushroom Species Discovered That Zombie Flies

In a study conducted by the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, two newly discovered mushroom species were observed to zombify flies. These fungi, unlike other species, allow flies to survive for a while after exposure.

Of course, flies do not turn into zombies and start eating other flies alive. The reason for making this analogy; It stems from the fungus allowing the host creature to survive for a while. Thus, the fungus can transmit the spores it produces to other flies.

Flies that eat the newly discovered mushrooms can continue their lives for a short time.

The names of these two newly discovered mushrooms were determined as Strongwellsea tigrinae and Strongwellsea acerosa. After these fungi invade a fly’s body, they slowly consume everything from their genitals to their muscles. Since the fly is alive at this time, thousands of spores produced by the fungus infect other flies.

Scientists think these mushrooms produce doping-like spores. Because, unlike other fungi, these spores continue to multiply, leaving the infected creature alive. According to the experts who conducted the research, it takes approximately 1 week for the fungus to kill the fly. At the end of a week, the fly dies by spasms for hours in the supine position.

According to researches, this type of fungus threatens only 3% to 5% of the fly population. Professor Jorgen Eilenberg is the head of the research. The fungus is difficult to detect, says Eilenberg, because flies continue to behave normally after infection. He also adds that a mushroom species called Massapora, which is very similar to these mushrooms, has the same effect on cicadas.



