Two New League Of Legends Games Are Coming To Netflix: Dungeon Dwarves And Hextech Mayhem

League Of Legends: The video game service of the popular streaming platform welcomes two new Riot Games titles for iOS and Android: already available. Netflix continues to bet on including video games in its subscription service, a series of titles accessible through the different mobile app stores that are only accessible through an active account on the streaming platform. So much so that, taking advantage of the great success of the League of Legends Arcane series, it has just added two new Riot Games titles to its offer: Dungeon Dwarves and Hextech Mayhem.

Two new games from Riot Games for mobile

These are two premium games without any type of advertising and set in the League of Legends universe, one about dungeon digging and the other about side-scrolling action. Thus, in Dungeon Dwarves we control a group of five dwarfs whose mission is to advance in all kinds of dungeons. Each of the dwarfs has its own abilities, which forces us to combine them according to the occasion. All this through a title with excavation mechanics are management touches; and it is that when we do not play, our group of champions will continue working to get more rewards.

On the other hand, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story bets on a formula more focused on side-scrolling action with two well-known champions as protagonists: Ziggs and Master Heimerdinger. This time we must move quickly through the streets of Piltover collecting pieces to create a bomb. “Take a tour of Piltover, a city that feeds on magic and science, and blow it up! Watch as your rhythmic mastery unleashes explosions and bangs to create an unforgettable show”, reads the official description of a game that already appeared in 2021 on PC and Switch.

Recently, Netflix corrected a dubbing error in Spanish of the Arcane series that altered a flirtation between two women.