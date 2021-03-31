Two new laptops from Xiaomi! here are details

Xiaomi introduced two new laptops named Mi Laptop Pro 15 and Mi Laptop Pro 14. The 15-inch model uses an E4 OLED panel. The Chinese manufacturer also included this panel in its new flagship phones. This screen, which has a maximum brightness level of 600 nits, comes with DC lighting dimming feature.

This 3.5K resolution screen has a pixel density of 261 ppi. The aspect ratio of the screen is 16:10. The 10-bit panel covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. This screen is covered with Gorilla Glass glass.

At the heart of the Mi Laptop Pro 15 are Intel’s 11th generation Core processors. Here, users are offered i5 and i7 options. Both versions have a GeForce MX450 GPU. Cooling is done with a double fan.

The 66 WHr battery of the laptop has 100W fast charging support. Besides the Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB-C ports are also available on the laptop. A full-size HDMI input and USB-A port are also added to the system with the dongle that comes out of the laptop’s box.

15.9 mm. thick laptop, will be available on April 2. The Mi Laptop Pro 15 will be sold in China starting at 6500 yuan. The version of the laptop with AMD Ryzen processor will also be on the shelves in May.

For those who want an easier portable option, Mi Laptop Pro 14 comes up. 15.6 mm. thick device, weighs 1.5 kilograms. This version has a 2.5K resolution 120 Hz LCD screen. There is no change in the 11th generation Core i5 and i7 processors. The 56 WHr battery has 100W charging support. The device only has a Thunderbolt 4 input.

Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro will be sold in China starting at 5300 yuan. The pre-sale process of the laptop will begin on April 26th. The laptop will be on shelves as of May 1.