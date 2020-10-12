Two New Features Are Coming to the Windows 10 Interface

Some innovations have emerged that Microsoft will offer with the Windows 10 October 2020 update. According to the information obtained, the new update to be offered to users will offer a new way for desktop backgrounds and more advanced support for dark mode. It is currently unknown when the update will be available to users.

Microsoft is working on the October 2020 update for Windows 10 users. The new version, which will be offered as an intermediate update, will not bring major innovations. However, some minor improvements will be introduced soon among the innovations that can be tested by Windows Insider users. So what innovations will Windows 10 users have with the October 2020 update?

The software giant has been working on the user interface for a while. With the October 2020 update, these features seem to be gradually available. Two different features that emerge in this context show that a better desktop experience will be offered to users. These features appear as theme-sensitive splash screen and Spotlight.

Windows 10’s upcoming Spotlight feature will offer users a more immersive desktop experience. As many users know, Microsoft offers some ways to customize Windows 10’s desktop appearance. For example, a user can set any image as a desktop background. In addition, packages downloaded from the Microsoft Store allow the desktop to be customized. Users who are not satisfied with these, can turn the images determined by themselves into a slide show and use them as a background.

This feature called Spotlight seems to make things easier for users who do not want to be content with a single background. Using this feature, users will be able to use slideshow backgrounds offered through Microsoft Bing. In fact, this feature was currently available on the lock screen. The October 2020 update will bring the feature available on this lock screen to the desktop.

Another feature that will be available with the October 2020 update, the theme-sensitive splash screen concerns users who use Windows 10 in dark mode. The feature, which can be used under restricted applications for now, will make the opening screen of an application adapted to the theme. In other words, users will be able to open applications such as Groove Music, Settings or Microsoft Store in dark mode while using Windows 10 in dark mode.

Microsoft has not yet made the October 2020 update of Windows 10 available to Insider users. However, users included in the Windows Insider program will be able to experience these innovations in a short time. After the tests, the October 2020 update will be offered to all Windows 10 owners. With the official announcements to be made, all the details of what this update will offer will be revealed.



