Two New Cryptocurrency Futures Products from CME!

Popular derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group will launch options trading on micro Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) futures.

New Futures Products

In an announcement on Tuesday, CME Group announced that, subject to regulatory review, it plans to launch options contracts for existing micro Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) futures and micro futures, which will amount to 10% of the associated tokens. The futures options, which are expected to trade on March 28, come two years after the firm launched a BTC options trading product in January 2020 and four years after launching its first Bitcoin futures contract in December 2017.

Tim McCourt, head of global equity and FX products at CME Group, said: “Building on the strength and liquidity of underlying contracts, our micro-size options enable traders of all sizes to efficiently hedge or cryptocurrency with greater sensitivity and flexibility from what happens in the market. will enable it to fine-tune its market risks.” used his words.

Details of Micro-Assets

The micro ETH futures contract CME launched in December 2021 has a size of 0.1 ETH, while Bitcoin futures contracts have a size of 0.1 BTC and have been trading since May 2021. According to CME Group, the minimum block threshold for options will be 10 for micro BTC and 100 for micro ETH. In addition, Genesis Global Trading, Cumberland, and Akuna Capital are expected to provide liquidity for crypto investment vehicles.

On the other hand, the announcement came after BTC price surged more than 15% from $38,000 to a 7-day high of $44,816. According to the latest data, ETH price also experienced similar gains and climbed above the two-week high of $3,000. It is thought that the price action may be related to the financial effects of the Ukraine war and due to speculation that Russia may use cryptocurrencies to ward off speculation.