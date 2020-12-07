Two new color options for Realme Q2 Pro

The Realme Q2 Pro was the most powerful of the three 5G compatible phones that Realme introduced last October. The company now offers two new color options for the Q2 Pro to users. The phone first took its place on the shelves with Leather Gray and Rainbow colors. The new color options are called Sea Blue and Fantasy White.

Although the color options of Realme Q2 Pro have increased, there is no change in its components. At the heart of the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with 5G support. The 4300 mAh battery of the phone comes with 65W fast charging support.

The 48 megapixel resolution sensor takes over as the main camera. The 6.4-inch AMOLED panel of the phone has a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

New color options for Realme Q2 Pro will be available on December 12th. The price tag of the version with 128 GB of storage will write 1799 yuan, and the price tag of the 256 GB version will write 1999 yuan.



