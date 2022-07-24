Two new Avengers Films have been Announced to complete the MCU Multiverse saga

Marvel Studios has officially welcomed the world to the Multiverse saga. Thanks to more recent Marvel Studio films such as Spider-Man: No Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the multiverse is open and actively explored throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as during a presentation on Saturday at Comic-Con in San Diego. Kevin Feige has announced how the multiverse saga will come to an epic conclusion.

Feigi has announced that two new Avengers films will complete the sixth phase of the Marvel cinematic universe. Two new action-packed films will be called “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”, which will be released in theaters on May 2, 2025, and “Avengers: Secret Wars”, which will be released in theaters on November 7, 2025.

“Secret Wars”, the film ending Phase 6 and the saga, is based on a crossover miniseries that has two versions in the comics. The 1980s version follows all the characters of the Marvel universe after the Otherworldly transported them to the planet Battle World, and they all confront each other. The 2015 version of Secret Wars has slight differences from its predecessor. Instead, Marvel characters from Earth-616 and Earth-1610 are transported due to the invasion and forced to live in the World of Battles, a post-apocalyptic universe that is controlled by all multiverse versions of Thor.

​​​​​Secret Wars is on its way to the Marvel cinematic universe in a few years, the story also requires some other characters who are an integral part of the story, but are not currently active in the on-screen universe. . These characters are the Fantastic Four, Victor von Doom and the Molecule Man. It has been confirmed that the Fantastic Four movie opens the sixth phase of the MCU, and since Victor von Doom is the group’s nemesis, it is very likely that he will make his full debut in the MCU during the new Fantastic Four movie (rumor has it that the villain will appear in the scene after the credits in the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”).

With the current state of the Marvel Cinematic universe, it seems that on-screen adventures are likely to follow some basic premise from the 2015 comic, as the idea of major invasions was introduced at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. his post-credits. However, it will most likely also include elements from the original Secret Wars comic of the 1980s. Now that the release dates of these two films, which are sure to become blockbusters, have been confirmed, fans now have to sit back and wait for Marvel’s Avengers to return to the big screen in 2025.