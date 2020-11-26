Two More Exchanges Announced to Support Spark Airdrop

Famous crypto and Bitcoin exchanges Poloniex and KuCoin announced that they will support XRP’s Spark Token airdrop.

Crypto exchanges of Poloniex and KuCoin, Flare Networks announced their support for snapshots and airdrops. KuCoin and Poloniex are the two important exchanges that made a statement after Binance. Coinbase has not yet made any statements regarding airdrop support.

Poloniex and KuCoin will support the Spark Token airdrop to be held on December 12th. KuCoin, the exchange, will suspend deposits and withdrawals at 09:00 on December 12. Poloniex has also announced its support, but the team has not yet clarified when XRP will suspend or suspend deposits and withdrawals. However, they promised to offer updates in the days that followed.

Coinbase Unlikely to Support

The team at Flare Networks reported that Coinbase has not yet provided feedback to the XRP and cryptocurrency communities. They added that Coinbase is unlikely to have enough time to prepare for next month’s event.

Who Participated?

XRP traders and investors now have a list of reputable crypto exchanges they can choose from when joining the December 12 snapshot. According to the Flare Networks website, the following crypto exchanges and platforms are safe options for XRP investors to attend the event:

Exchanges: AltCoinTrader, AnchorUSD, Binance, bit4you, BitBay, bitbns, Bithumb, bitrue, Bitstamp, btc Markets, Celsius, Coinfield, Coinone, CoinSpot, Crypto.com, eToro, eToroX, FobleGate, GateHub, GOPAX, NortDA, KuCoinCoin .IO, NEXO, Poloniex, Probit, Tokens.net, UpBit, Uphold, YouHodler.com, ZB.com

Wallets: Cobo Wallet, Exodus, Guarda, Ledger, XUMM, DCENT, Ellipal, Gatehub, SafePal, MetMask (for those who want to manually execute the procedure).



