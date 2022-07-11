There are many celebrities who have set up their own business ventures based on what interests them, such as marijuana enthusiast Snoop Dogg’s own brand of marijuana or Cameron Diaz’s brand of wine. Gwyneth Paltrow took part in this 14 years ago with her company Goop, which started as a weekly newsletter with new age tips, and then expanded into an e-commerce business selling health products. Unfortunately, this company has experienced a number of setbacks. Most recently, on June 25, two men had to put out after one of her products caught fire in a Goop store.

An explosion occurred at a Goop store in Sag Harbor Village, New York, when two men caught fire during a small event. The culprit was stone candlesticks filled with medical alcohol. At Goop s’mores station, located in the courtyard outside, event attendees used this method of filling stone candlesticks with alcohol to melt marshmallows after this method was previously seen on social media. However, too much medical alcohol was added to the candlesticks, which led to an explosion that engulfed the two men in flames. Sag Harbor Village Police Chief Austin J. McGuire told People he was shocked by the explosive spectacle.

I’ve been doing this for 26 years and have seen a lot, but nothing like this.

Fortunately, there was a fire extinguisher in place, which saved the lives of these two men. One man had a large burn to his back and ears and had to be flown by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. Another man suffered burns to his face and was taken by ambulance to Southampton Hospital. It was said that if not for this fire extinguisher, these two men would have received much more serious injuries.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop business may not be as successful, but there have definitely been previous explosions associated with this e-commerce company. A vagina-scented candle sold by the “Avengers: Finale” star once exploded in the home of media consultant Jodi Thompson, who won this trending candle in an online contest. The controversy did not end there, as one person filed a class action lawsuit against a candle that exploded after burning for three hours. Gorenje Hopefully, the scents of these candles are strong enough that you don’t have to poke your nose too deeply into a potentially exploding candle.

Aside from his explosive business, The Royal Tenenbaums star doesn’t seem to have any upcoming acting projects. However, she lacks a job as she is the mother of her proud 18-year-old daughter Apple, who are more and more alike. This is not surprising, given that Paltrow looks just like her own mother — the star of the TV series “Meet the Parents” Blythe Danner. She also has a new vaginal candle, the proceeds from which will go to the ACLU Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom project. Apparently, this candle is good enough for Paltrow to eat it!

Despite the fact that Goop has faced some explosive problems, Gwyneth Paltrow has not abandoned her business and continues to sell products and procedures to the general public. Follow the new CinemaBlend films to find out what projects Paltrow can prepare for us in the future.