Two huge wildfires are about to join in Colorado

Local Colorado authorities warned this Friday of the risk that the largest wildfire in the state’s history will join in the coming days with the fastest-growing ever seen in a region that would be doomed to massive evacuations and to suffer “the worst of the worst”.

Last August, the so-called Cameron Peak Fire, which was only partially controlled, broke out naturally, burning more than 86,000 hectares and destroying some 300 buildings west of the cities of Fort Collins and Loveland.

And this week, apparently caused by human intervention, the East Troublesome Fire started near the towns of Granby and Grand Lake, west of Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP).

In just three days, the fire devastated nearly 70,000 acres, consuming “many and numerous structures,” said Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin.

As of this morning, the north edge of the East Troublesome fire was at the height of Stone’s Peak Mountain, only 15 miles (about 30 kilometers) away from the Cameron Peak fire, a distance that both fire previously covered in less than one day.

So, according to Schroetlin, the possibility of a megafire threatening major northern Colorado cities, including the popular resort of Estes Park, is very high, although the arrival of a cold front this Sunday is expected to delay or even prevent the melting of fires.

Meanwhile, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), strong winds will blow in the affected areas from today until Sunday, making extinction tasks more difficult.



