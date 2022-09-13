Two games were noticeably absent during the demonstration of Disney and Marvel games

Friday’s Disney and Marvel Games Showcase brought with it the expectation of some massive announcements and discoveries, and it is possible that games such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 may appear. It has already been confirmed that several games will appear in some respects, such as Disney Dreamlight Valley, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Marvel’s Midnight Suns. But with the appearance of both Disney and Marvel in the title showcase, rumors have arisen about some of the most anticipated games in the industry.

Instead, Disney and Marvel Games Showcase focused their presentation on niche ads. This included the Marvel World of Heroes mobile game, the Tron: Identity visual novel, and the Mario Kart-style Disney Speedstorm. His most significant announcement, or at least the most anticipated, was the unveiling of the Marvel game by Skydance. However, this game has not even shared its name, and its details remain unclear, apart from who its four playable protagonists are. Therefore, there was definitely a lack of games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The complete rejection of Respawn Entertainment is surprising

The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was officially confirmed some time ago, but was only recently unveiled as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during the Star Wars Celebration event in May. Lucasfilm had a relatively small presence on the showcase, where surprisingly there were no announcements of new games or disclosures for “Star Wars” other than LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition.

This could be a great opportunity for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to share another teaser or even a full trailer, but Respawn probably has other plans for when and where it will be unveiled. Moreover, Respawn could present a Star Wars FPS that is in development, or share any of several Star Wars games that are in development. Instead, it seems that the expectation of what would be shown at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase should have been much lower, to the point that it would soften what fans should have expected.

Nowhere in the showcase did it directly indicate that there would be other IP addresses of “Star Wars”, but this was always possible due to the specifics of showing only Disney and Marvel games. Respawn has not appeared in any capacity, and it is unknown when he will finally release a full trailer. However, its marketing should start sometime this year if the rumors about the release date of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in the spring of 2023 are really true.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Has a Good Excuse for Its Absence

On the other hand, Marvel’s “Spider-Man 2” was also probably on someone’s wish list to appear at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. The upcoming Insomniac epic on the walls is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Marvel games that has been announced, and fans would be pleased to see its appearance at an event dedicated to Marvel Games content.

Unfortunately, Insomniac didn’t show up either, but at least there’s a reasonable excuse for why Marvel fans shouldn’t have expected him to show up at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. Insomniac’s Spider-Man teasers and trailers will almost certainly be presented at PlayStation or Sony conferences and press conferences, as was the case with Marvel’s initial announcement of Spider-Man 2 at the PlayStation Showcase in September 2021.

This disclosure and demo happened about a year ago, and fans were expecting another PlayStation demo to be announced and broadcast the day before the Disney and Marvel games demo. This obviously didn’t happen, but this is where Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could appear, and the game could be demonstrated whenever the long-awaited Showcase demonstration finally takes place.