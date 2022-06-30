Two Free Xbox Games with Gold Games for July 2022 are available a day earlier

Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can request a batch of free games for their digital libraries. Some of these games they will have access to forever, even if they are no longer subscribed to Xbox Live Gold, while others require a Gold subscription. Despite this, in July 2022, Xbox Live Gold subscribers will receive their own batch of free games, and now two of these games are available a day earlier.

In most cases and for unknown reasons, free Xbox games with Gold status are available the day before their release. This is true when it comes to free Xbox games with Gold games for July 2022, and subscribers can claim two of them now. The 3D photography game Beasts of Maravilla Island and the Thrillville: Off the Rails theme park simulator game are available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers and can add them to their collections right now.

associated: Unveiled Free Xbox Games with Gold Games for July 2022

Beasts of Maravilla Island will be available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers until July 31, and Thrillville: Off the Rails — until July 15. In the meantime, Xbox Live Gold subscribers still have a day to get free games with Gold for June 2022, so those who haven’t done so yet should try to do so as soon as possible. From July 1, these games will no longer be available, with one exception.

List of Free Xbox games with gold for July 2022

Beasts of Maravilla Island — July 1 to 31 Relicta — August 16 to 15 Thrillville: Off the Rails — July 1 to 15 Torchlight — July 16 to 31

One of the Xbox Free Games with Gold games for June 2022 will be postponed to July. Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition will be available until July 15th, so Xbox Live Gold subscribers still have a couple of weeks to get this particular game if they haven’t already.

Later in July, Xbox Live Gold subscribers will receive even more free games to add to their collections. Starting on July 16, the first-person puzzle game Relicta will be added to the line of free gold games for Xbox, which will be available until August 15. July 16 will also see the debut of a Diablo-like Torchlight dungeon game, which will be available until July. 31.

It should be noted that the benefits of Xbox Live Gold are also available to those who have subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Some Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may not even realize it, but they too can get monthly free Games with Gold when they are available.