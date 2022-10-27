Two Door Cinema Club to headline Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023

The Lathums, The Big Moon and Everything Everything are also included in the festival program.

Two Door Cinema Club have been announced as the headliners of Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023.

The one-day festival is due to return to Temple Newsam on May 27, 2023 after its first edition in 2022, which featured performances by bands such as Bombay Bicycle Club, The Vaccines and Arlo Parks.

The Two Door Cinema Club is spearheading new additions for Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023, and the band commented: “We are pleased to announce that we will be coming to Live At Leeds in the park for the first time next year! Yoooooooorkshire!”

TDCC consists of The Lathums, Everything Everything, The Big Moon, Black Honey, Tom Walker, CMAT, Brooke Combe and Låpsley.

The Beths, Lime Cordiale, Dolores Forever, Enola Gay, Low Hummer, Panic Shack, Prima Queen and Psymon Spine complete today’s lineup announcement (October 27) — you can see the poster with the current lineup for Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023 below.

“After such an incredible first year in 2022, we are excited to return to Temple Newsam for Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023!” Joe Hubbard, promoter of the Live At Leeds: In The Park festival, said in a statement.

“Bringing together bona fide festival headliners like Two Door Cinema Club, along with some of the best performers of modern indie/alternative music, it will be an unforgettable day and a perfect summer party, not only full of singing left, right and center, but also a great opportunity to discover the next favorite artist. This is what we do best at Live At Leeds, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the even bigger and even better Live At Leeds: In The Park in May. Catch you ahead!”

Tickets for Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023 will go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 (October 28) — more information can be found here.

Two Door Cinema Club released their latest album “Keep On Smiling” back in September.