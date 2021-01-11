Two Crazy Aunts Vacation: Kristen Wiig Movie Gets Trailer

The film Two Crazy Aunts on Vacation (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, in the original title) won its first trailer on Monday (11). The comedy starring Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984) and Annie Mumolo (The Goldbergs) will center on the friendship of their characters and will plot the adventures of the duo after leaving their small town in the interior of the USA to vacation in Florida.

At the new location, they will still have to deal with a villain who plans to kill everyone in the city. After a fun scene of a boy on his bicycle, the video introduces the two in a conversation about what a possible feature film with a focus on their lives would be like. Although it does not show the faces of the protagonists, the preview inspired by the song “Holiday” by Madonna highlights the beautiful beach scene and many choreographies:

In addition, Lionsgate revealed that the film will be released on February 12 in the U.S. directly on streaming services. Originally scheduled to hit theaters on July 16, 2020, the change of plans by the studio was the result of the pandemic and indicates a possible new model for launching Hollywood productions.

In Brazil, the title will be distributed by Paris Filmes, but it has not been announced if the US launch strategy will be maintained or if it will arrive on the big screen. Two Crazy Aunts on Vacation is directed by Josh Greenbaum (Becoming Bond), with a script by Wiig and Mumolo. It is worth pointing out that the duo has previously worked on Missão Madrinha de Casamento (2011), a production that earned an Oscar nomination.