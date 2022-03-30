Two children of the bachelor Ashley Hebert met her boyfriend, “thinking he was their nanny”

A minor confusion! When the two children of Ashley Hebert and J. P. Rosenbaum met the new boyfriend of the former bachelor, the kids took him for a nanny.

“They [met him],” the 37—year-old Maine native told her Instagram followers on Tuesday, March 29, about son Fordham, 7, and daughter Essex, 5. “I presented it about nine months later… as one of my friends. I don’t know how it happened, but they thought he was their babysitter. They said he was the best babysitter in the world. I can’t laugh.”

The bachelor’s graduate explained on another slide of the Instagram story that she has been dating her partner, whose name she has not yet named, “for almost a year.”

The former reality TV star wrote: “It sounds crazy. I spent the first four to five months in relationship denial. That’s [probably] why it went so fast. I can’t laugh.”

45-year-old Hebert and Rosenbaum finalized their divorce in October 2021, a year after announcing their separation.

In the same month, the dentist wrote at a question and answer session on Instagram that the California native had not yet met her beau. “I’m not in a hurry with this,” Hebert wrote at the time.

As for her thoughts about tying the knot again one day, Hebert added, “Marriage makes everything complicated. I’d rather just love someone and choose to be with them.”

She and the real estate broker have repeatedly reunited to become Fordham and Essex parents, from Halloween celebrations to birthday parties.

Hebert described their 50/50 custody arrangement, as well as their “complex” dynamics in the Instagram story for August 2021.

“It’s important for me to be honest and open with children,” she said at the time. “To maintain stability, love and fun in our lives and to be sure that they always see J.P. in a positive light. If I ever find myself in a situation where I’m torn about what to do or say, I ask myself, “What’s right for kids?” I let it guide me. It’s easy to get bogged down in your emotions even with a peaceful divorce. But let the well-being of the children guide our actions.”

Hebert hesitated to call Rosenbaum, whom she married in December 2012 in California, her “friend” the following month. “Identify friends?” she asked an Instagram follower in October 2021. “We communicate as needed for the well-being of our children! He still never laughs at my jokes.”