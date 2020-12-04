Two cameras are added to Apple Watch with Wristcam

Developed for Apple Watch, with cameras on the front and back, the band is finally ready to meet consumers after nearly four years of development work. This product, called Wristcam, includes an 8-megapixel camera that can record 1080p video and take photos in 4K resolution, and a second camera with 2-megapixel resolution for selfie photos. The company states that it is possible to take advantage of the video radio feature with real-time live broadcast.

These cameras should be pretty durable, but it doesn’t seem possible to completely replace your iPhone’s cameras. Although the photos taken with Wristcam look quite impressive, there are losses in details.

Wristcam, originally named CMRA, displays images on the Apple Watch screen, but has a separate battery. The company states that this can work all day. You can take photos and videos by pressing the button on the cord. These are automatically paired with your iPhone at night when you place the watch on the magnetic force charging accessory.

The device has 8 GB of memory for photos and videos. The camera is communicating with the watch via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). The iPhone is connected via Bluetooth 4.2, 5.0 and Wi-Fi.

Wristcam weighs 23 grams, half the weight of the lightest Apple Watch. It comes in different colors like black, white, gray, pink and sage. Each camera has LEDs, it lights up when shooting a photo or video, informing the shooting. Thus, it is understood when the device is pulling. This is controlled by a single multi-function button.

According to Ari Roisman, CEO of the company that developed Wristcam, it takes up to 20 seconds to take a photo with Wristcam and send it from the Watch to the connected iPhone via Bluetooth. The ability to share the captured photos directly on Watch is not yet available, but this functionality will be available with an update that will be released after the watch is released.

Roisman told The Verge site that his company focuses on distributing products to customers, and that the first crowdfunding campaign, where 10 thousand products were pre-sold, will be distributed to customers. The long delay resulted from design challenges, but ultimately customers who remain loyal to the company will get Wristcam wristbands by the end of the year. As four years have passed, the company noted that they also repaid the first donors who wanted their money back.

Wristcam takes direct orders for $ 299 through its website. Shipments for direct orders are scheduled to begin in March 2021.



