Two banking giants, issuing cryptocurrencies separately

Banking giant Goldman Sachs and Russia’s largest state bank Sberbank are reportedly planning to issue a cryptocurrency.

Goldman Sachs, the first bank in the US-based global investment banking giant… Mathew McDermott, the new digital assets head of the bank, said, “We are examining the commercial applicability of creating our own fiat digital token.” said.

McDermott said that everything can be digitized to achieve great efficiencies, while at the same time improving debt issuance, securitization and credit formation with technological advances. McDermott is also expanding his team. McDermott, who included many names from Asia and Europe, also hired Oli Harris, who works for JPMorgan’s cryptocurrency JPM Coin.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the bank, David Solomon, also announced last year that they have done extensive research on the concept of tokenization.

The other bank that turned out to have a cryptocurrency plan today is Sberbank, Russia’s largest state bank. Allegedly, Sberbank is preparing to offer a cryptocurrency under the name “Sbercoin”. The development on the subject was announced by Sberbank official Sergey Popov, as reported by the Russian news outlet Vedomosti.

It is stated that the crypto money Sberbank is working on will be linked to the ruble. Therefore, this will be a stable crypto currency.

German Gref, who has been CEO of Sberbank since 2007, is known for his pro-Bitcoin stance. In a statement made in 2017, Gref stated that the adoption of Bitcoin and digital currencies by the masses cannot be ignored, “Virtual currencies are a natural result of Blockchain technology. We can ban them; we can welcome them. It has become fashionable to urge people not to play with them. This is not true. They are a fact of our life. ” he said.

On the other hand, Sberbank took steps towards creating a fund to invest in crypto money on behalf of its customers in 2018.



